DON’T RUN A COUNTY LIKE A BUSINESS, GDP TELLS HH

Golden Party of Zambia (GDP) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) not to run a country like a business saying doing so will send majority Zambians into deep poverty.

Commenting on the monthly fuel reviews announced by ERB, GDP president Jackson Silavwe the move will create economic instability.

He observed that the Zambian economy lacks strong fundamentals to warrant monthly fuel price reviews.

‘The monthly fuel price reviews announced by ERB will contribute to instability in the market, affecting production and further push most of our people into poverty,” he said.

Silavwe said the UPND Government needs market stability to roll out their development agenda.

“President HH and the Cabinet should put their foot down and not succumb to the desires of private businesses,” he said. “A Country is not a business or company to run on profit and loss.”

“Let’s us protect more than 60% of our people living below $2 dollars a day,” said Silavwe.

The ERB this week reaffirmed it’s announced position to start reviewing fuel prices this month end.

This comes after a hike last month in December that saw an increase of K4.