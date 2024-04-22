DON’T WORRY ABOUT MAIZE, IT’S THERE – FRA

THE Food Reserve Agency-FRA has assured the public of continuous supply of maize for Community Sales to drought affected areas across the country as part of its strategic relief programmes.

FRA Executive Director, Mwansa Chamatete, has asked stakeholders responsible for identifying vulnerable households in the affected areas to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries are listed.

Chamatete explains that in order to sustain the programme for a longer timeframe, each listed household is only allowed to purchase a single 50 kilogramme bag of maize per month, being sold at K330.

He states that in addition to the Community Sales Programme, other interventions such as the Homegrown School Feeding Programme are in implementation.

Chamatete further cites Maize Sales to hospitals, hospices, boarding schools, correctional facilities, as other strategic relief undertakings by FRA to support efforts by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit as well as other stakeholders.

He also notes that the Agency is selling maize to Zambia National Service and Zambia Correctional Services aimed at making affordable mealie meal readily available on the local market.

Chimatete adds that there shall be no unnecessary movement of maize from one beneficiary district to the other in order to prevent negative vices such as fraud, theft and trading, among others.