DPP Has Endorsed former Malawi President Peter Mutharika As The Party’s Torchbearer In The 2025 Presidential Elections

The National Governing Council (NGC) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has endorsed former Malawi President and party leader Arthur Peter Mutharika as the party’s torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.

The NGC met today in Mangochi where the endorsement was announced.

NGC members said Mutharika who ruled Malawi between 2014 and 2020 should return to the presidency because he can provide solutions to the challenges which Malawians are facing.

However, speaking to the media after the meeting, Mutharika said he is still considering whether to contest in the 2025 presidential elections or not.

Meanwhile, the NGC meeting has resolved to move the DPP elective conference from this July this year to July next year.

Mutharika said the DPP convention has been rescheduled in order for the party to adopt constitutional changes that have been made during today’s NGC meeting.

In December this year the DPP will hold a high level political conference to review and adopt the constitutional changes that have been made regarding the number of delegates to the convention.

After losing 2020 Fresh Presidential elections, the DPP sanctioned a functional review committee to do a postmortem on why the party lost elections and conduct a review of the party.

The NGC meeting today was held after a court injunction banning the meeting was stayed.

DPP presidential aspirants such as Dalitso Kabambe, Leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa and Bright Msaka attended the meeting.