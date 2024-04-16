Emmanuel Mwamba WRITES:





The DPP has revealed that he has released the aircraft involved in the Gold Scandal.

He states that the aircraft has been released through a Consent Judgement.

Why a Consent Judgement?

In my view, this claim could not have succeeded in a normal court trial.

Although section 12 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crimes Act of 2010 provides for third party claims, it doesn’t guarantee success of such claims in court.

Similarly DEC, ZRA and other LEAs routinely seize both contrabands, the vessels and assets used during the commission of the crimes.

Anyway….niba mukukulu!

Below is the Report

WE HAVE RELEASED THE AIRCRACT INVOLVED IN THE GOLD SCAM THROUGH A CONSENT JUDGEMENT-DPP

NPA RECOVERS OVER 30 MILLION DOLLARS IN HIGH PROFILE FORFEITURE CASES

By Darius Choonya

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has announced that it has recovered 30.9 million dollars in forfeitures from multiple high profile cases in the last one month.

Among those involved in the said cases include former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, Adel Micheal Botros and other parties that were involved in the gold scam at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport among others.

In a statement, NPA Public Relations Officer, Chali Hambayi, says in diverse cases involving mostly foreign nationals, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri also secured forfeitures totaling 1.8 million dollars, 32 ,000 Euros, 8,139 British pounds and K 1,320.

Meanwhile, the Authority has revealed that the state has released the chartered plane used in the Gold scam to the rightful owners.

The release of the plane is as a result of the third-party claim at the Lusaka High Court with documentary proof of ownership