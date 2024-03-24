DR Congo rejects Aaron Wan-Bissaka request to represent their national team.

We have learned that the wingback made a private contact to tell DR Congo FA that He is more than ready to represent DRC. But he was told that they are not interested anymore in his service as he initially rejected the call up from the federation in hope of playing for England.

“We simple don’t want him. He is like that woman you ask for affair and rejects you in hope of getting a rich Guy. When that doesn’t happen she comes back with tail between the legs” said anonymous