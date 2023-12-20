DR Congo says no internet shutdown during polls

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo say internet access will not be cut off during the election day.

This follows social media fears of imminent internet outages during the election amid rigging fears.

“No, we will not be cutting off the internet because we are not in a situation of war or popular uprising,” Minister of Interior Peter Kazadi said during a press conference on Tuesday.

He further warned that those planning to disrupt the electoral process would be arrested.

Meanwhile, aviation authorities have announced the closure of land and sea borders for 24 hours in preparation for Wednesday’s general election.

According to the General Directorate of Migration, the borders will be closed from Wednesday morning until 11:59 pm local time the same day.

The airspace will also be closed to unauthorised local flights, but international flights will continue as normal, the directorate said in a statement.

More than 40 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots on Wednesday to elect a president from among 19 candidates, including incumbent Felix Tshisekedi.

Voters are also electing lawmakers and representatives in the municipal elections.