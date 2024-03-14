Drake Uses 50 Cent to Hilariously Respond to Kanye West’s Latest Social Media Rant

People can have all the jokes they want about how soft they think Drake is, but one thing remains true: Drake doesn’t duck any smoke aimed his way.

Remember earlier this week when Kanye West had some harsh words for Drake (and other people) as he celebrated the success of his hit single, “Carnival”?

Well, it seems the Toronto rapper noticed and responded early Wednesday morning. On Instagram, Drake posted a video to his story of 50 Cent infamously saying, “What he say f**k me for?”

This is a direct reference to Ye’s IG post on Monday, where he wrote, “And it’s fk Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more fk you’s.”

It seems that Ye was not happy that Drake pulled Lil Durk for his “It’s All A Blur” tour along with J. Cole. Durk was featured on the title track of “Vultures Pt. 1” album, and it seems that Ye wanted his fellow Chicagoan to be prominently involved in the rollout of the controversial album.

Either way, it doesn’t seem that Drake is taking the shade too seriously, as Ye seemed to have much bigger problems with other people he called out in his lengthy IG post on Monday.

Before going at Drake, Kanye wrote, “fuck adidas and everybody who works there or with them Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat.”

He added, “You pussys don’t stand for shit And fk everybody at the Dailey Mail And Fk everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber Fk each and every single one of yall And fk every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel…”

We all know that if Drake felt like Kanye was going at him in a real way, he would’ve had some bars for him in response.