Drake’s Dad Addresses People Using His Son’s Name for Clout Following Kendrick Diss

Drake’s dad has his son’s back.

Dennis Graham took to Instagram to slam those—i.e. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin—who appear to be openly dissing Drizzy.

“Yo, I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them [to] start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him and that’s going make my shit shoot up to number 1,” Dennis wrote on IG, alongside the album cover of Drake’s 2017 album More Life, which features a photo of Dennis from the 70s.

“I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I will be number one 1 day!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Drake has been making headlines all week after Kung-Fu Kenny and Pluto both came for the Toronto native on Metro Boomin’s new project We Don’t Trust You. Drake responded to the disses on a Big as the What? tour stop in Sunrise, Florida.

“A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling,” Drake said to the crowd. “I’mma let you know how I’m feeling. Listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking self.”

“Because you know how I’m feeling?” Drake asked. “I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life. And that’s how I want you to walk outta here tonight.”

His comments come after Kendrick pointedly said to Drake and J. Cole on the We Don’t Trust You cut, “Like That” that there isn’t a “Big 3” but a “big me.” Fans also speculated that Future was taking shots at Drake on the album’s title track for various reasons, including because of a girl, though Metro later responded on X, telling listeners to “stop making stuff up for engagement- Complex