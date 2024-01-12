EAST DPS WARNS LAW MAKER EMMANUEL JAY BANDA AGAINST INSULTING DC

Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi Phiri is disappointed with the alleged harassment of Petauke District Commissioner by a law maker.

On Wednesday this week, Petauke DC, Martha Mulenga was reportedly harassed by Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda during the commissioning of a classroom block at Mulawa Primary School in Petauke.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary says such behaviour should NOT be tolerated and that it is unfortunate that a law maker can insult a district commissioner in the presence of the Provincial Permanent Secretary.

Ms. Phiri has strongly warned against any sort of harassment towards District Commissioners stating that government will NOT hesitate to bring to book anyone who will be found wanting.

She explained that District Commissioners are appointed by the President therefore, anyone who insults these leaders is indirectly insulting the head of state.

She further assured Ms. Mulenga that the matter will NOT go unaddressed to ensure that her safety is guaranteed.

Ms. Phiri said this yesterday in Chipata during the provincial epidemic preparedness, control, prevention and management meeting.

During the commissioning of the classroom block at the said school, the Petauke law maker accused the district Commissioner of not wanting him to speak during the event and according to Mr. Banda, he was also not happy that the government officials didn’t respect the traditional leadership as they didn’t pay a courtesy call on Chief Mumbi at his palace.

Meanwhile, Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda told Breeze FM News that he will not allow government officials disrespecting him by not involving him on developmental projects in his constituency.

