ECL ATTENDS EASTER AND BOOK LAUNCH AT LIBERTY LIFE ASSEMBLY IN NDEKE, MEANWOOD

Zambia’s Sixth President,Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is attending a church Easter Service at Liberty Life Assembly PAOG in Meanwood Ndeke.

The former President has also been invited to grace the launch of the book; “Faith in a Changing Climate: The Negative impact of environmental degradation on Christian Practices and beliefs”.

He is accompanied by the United Kwacha Alliance( UKA) led by Hon. Sakwiba Sikota SC and Patriotic Front leadership members of the central committee and Members of Parliament.

📸 Smarteagles 🦅