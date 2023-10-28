ECL Outmaneuvered:

‘Miles Sampa could not be outplayed’

The bootlickers for Edgar Chagwa Lungu are well known, they are die hard faithfuls. Regardless of their plans to reserve leadership for ECL up to 2026 elections, Miles Sampa couldn’t be manipulated.

On the 22nd of October 2023, Bowman Lusambo thought he had successfully managed to convince Miles Sampa to let ECL continue being leader and President for PF, it turns out Miles knew what Lusambo was up to.

On the 24th of October 2023, about 2 days after Bowman Lusambo and Miles Sampa’s discussion at the airport and on the plane, a convention was organised at Mulungushi International conference centre and Miles Sampa was elected as President for PF.

On 22nd October 2023 Bowman Lusambo had these words to say, “On my flight to Lusaka this morning, I bumped into Hon. Miles Sampa at OR. We used the opportunity to catch up on a number of pertinent issues related to the growth of our beloved party, the PF. We decided that what matters the most is not individual interests but that that PF is kept alive and ready to retain to power in 2026. We have since landed safely in Lusaka”.

The bootlickers for Edgar Chagwa Lungu couldn’t outthink Miles Sampa.

