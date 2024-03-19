ECL WON’T LEAD UKA – MULUSA

FORMER President Edgar Lungu will not be the one to lead the United Kwachan Alliance (UKA), Lucky Mulusa has said.

Mr Mulusa, the secretary general of the UKA said former President Lungu has indicated on several occasions that he does not intend to take on the leadership of UKA.

He said in order to demonstrate that UKA would be registered as a political party and would contest the 2026 general election as a political party, the alliance shall chose a leader with whom all other alliance partners shall support and work with