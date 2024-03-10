ECL’s PF NEC Faction: A Tale of Trials and Uncertainty

By Daniel Phiri/

Kariba Tribune/9th March 2024

Edgar Lungu’s much-anticipated return to politics has been far from smooth, marked by the fracturing of the PF party into two factions – one led by Lungu and the other, acknowledged as legitimate, led by Miles Sampa.

Discontent brews within the PF Central Committee as sources reveal that Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has fallen short of Lungu’s expectations in organizing the former ruling party, leaving Secretariat staff without salaries for two months.

Lungu’s disappointment deepens as Nakachinda struggles to contain Miles Sampa’s faction, capable of expelling PF MPs in Parliament, potentially triggering unprecedented by-elections with uncertain outcomes.

As Lungu’s ally, Bowman Lusambo, faces closure of his murder court case, rumors circulate that Lungu suspects Lusambo may defect to the UPND in an attempt to secure freedom.

With several PF leaders facing imminent judgments in court cases, their strategy of claiming persecution based on ethnicity hits a roadblock. President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration tightens legal scrutiny, compelling courts to conclude corruption and financial crime cases within five months.

Senior PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s corruption case is highlighted as particularly damning, with sources suggesting he plans to feign illness and flee to South Africa to evade imprisonment.

Despite Lungu’s hopes that his membership in the UKA alliance would provide cover, setbacks emerge. The failure to register the organization is attributed to a key condition – the party president must be the legal representative, a role currently held by Miles Sampa, hindering UKA’s registration.