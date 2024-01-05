REQUEST FOR PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DECLARATION OF ASSETS AND

LIABILITIES MADE DURING THE AUGUST 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS PERSUANT TO SECTION 10 OF THE ACCESS TO INFORMATION ACT No.24 OF 2023

1. We write with reference to the matter captioned above. The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) is a duly registered opposition poltical party in Zambia, whose duties among others includes provision of checks and balances on the Government of the day. Kindly note our interest.

2. Subsequent to the enactment of the Access to Information Act No. 24 of 2023 by the National Assembly of Zambia and its assent into law by President Hakainde Hichilema on 22″ December 2023, we wish to invoke Section 10 of the Act and request for the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities hich Mr. Hakainde Hichilema made as part of the requirements for fling in of nominations for the Office of President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 General Elections.

It is our firm belief that the information in question is in your custody.

3. Kindly further note Madam Chairperson, that President Hakainde Hichilema’s Declaration of Assets and Liabilities made in 2021 is key for us to monitor, review and query his accumulation of personal wealth after ascending to the position of President of the Republic of Zambia, in pursuit of our provision of checks and balances. As you may be aware Madam Chairperson, there cannot be accountability without transparency.

We look forward to your timely response to our request.

Yours In Service of the Nation