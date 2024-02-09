Edgar Lungu Blocked From Seeing Chishimba Kambwili

ECL BLOCKED FROM SEEING CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI

Ministry of Defence says they will not allow politicians and other members of public to see Patriotic Front Member of the Central Commitee, Chishimba Kambwili.

This came to light when Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu came to Maina Soko Medical Centre to see Kambwili.

Authorities led by Maina Soko Medical Hospital Commandant stated to the delegation of President Lungu that they have been given strict attention to restrict access to see Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili was brought back to Zambia under unkown circumstances from Zimbabwe. He was driven straight to Maina Soko Medical Centre.