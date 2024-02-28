Edgar Lungu Irresponsible Tantrums , Agitating Citizens Will End In Tears- Mark Simuuwe

ECL IRRESPONSIBLE TANTRUMS , AGITATING CITIZENS WILL END IN TEARS; HE CAN CREATE CHECKS AND BALANCES WITHOUT AGITATING CITIZENS BY COMMITTING TREASON DELIBERATELY.

By Mark Simuuwe

It will not be surprising if ECL gets what he is looking for soon . Just by looking at him , people can tell that he is not okay. He is not able to check his background or reflect on his background or public conduct . He needs a full check up.

The fact that President Hakainde Hichilema has prioritized economic recovery by reopening Indeni , create unity of purpose in a country which was seriously divided , reversing KCM Liquidation, managing debt , reopening Mopani by finding equity partner , allowed Edgar Lungu to hold Press Conferences which himself could not allow, ECL jogging freely , government recruiting youths for employment in education , health , immigration, defense , police , correctional services, local government , paying council workers and farmers their arrears and money respectively, ended bloodshed, restored budget credibility , created media freedom, inacted access to information bill , abolished criminal defamation of the president , abolished death penalty , attracted investment and paid all those owed as civil servants in retirement packages from 2017 , does not mean he is weak to ensuring the law is enforced on law breakers.

President HH has decided to run the country not based on vengeance, but on integrity, humility and peace even when he was the most persecuted opposition leader ever in the history of Zambia by Edgar Lungu.

I am seeing HH being pushed against the wall . HH is human and it won’t be surprising if ECL gets what he is looking for .

If there is someone who should open his mouth after causing so much economic misery and pain which has resulted in problems today , due to irresponsible borrowing, tyranny, ethnic hegemony, division, closure of Indeni and closure of mines , it is Edgar Lungu .

Firstly , what kind of leadership did ECL provide ? A closer look at his activities will remind ourselves. This is the man who clinched illegal deals at State House as per media reports then; citizens do well remember the activities of Kaizer Zulu . Among other reminders of ECL leadership include the following l, as this is the man :

1. Who destroyed the economy raising the debt to $31 billion? Today, the UPND government is paying K41.3billion which we could have avoided – any economy which is debt chocked cannot grow ; this is why ECL ended up failing to pay council workers , failed to employ in education , health and everywhere; his government was on autopilot.

2. This is the man who planted extreme bloodshed in the country- killing citizens indiscriminately like Nsama Nsama , Joseph Kaunda , Mapenzi Chibulo , Lawrence Banda , to mention but a few ;

3. This is the man who ran down the mines and over 10,000 workers were retrenched and condemned to joblessness – other mines were preparing to leave the country ;

4. This is the man who whose party found mealie meal at k37 and took it to k280.

5. This is the man whose party found fuel at K5 and took it to above K23 , increasing it by over 400 % and this has never happened in the history of Zambia from Independence;

6. This is the man whose party found fertilizer at k95 and left it at K850;

7. This is the man who increased the number of graduates on the street to over 300,000 in Zambia after he imposed employment freeze ;

8. This is the man who was mentioned in the Malawi Maize-gate scandal after he cheated citizens that there was maize export ban in Zambia ;

9. This is the man who killed when UPND attempted to assemble for a rally and that is why Mapenzi Chibulo and Lawrence Banda are no more under his reign ;some citizens still have bullets in their bodies ;

10. This is the man who fired citizens based on the region they came from – and justified his behavior in public ;

11. This is the man who scrapped off meal allowances for students causing extreme hunger in Universities;

12. This is the man who subjected council workers to 7 – 15 months salary arrears, causing hunger and mystery at household level ;

13. This is the man who could not pay over 258,000 farmers for their goods supplied to FRA but unleashed carders on them whenever they planned a protest ;

14. This is the man who arrested HH 15 times and sent him to over 127 days in prison for no offence committed – today he wants to agitate citizens to rise up against government ; once caged he should not cry .

15. This is the man who has not explained the gassing matrix in which some of his party members were mentioned in Chingola , arrested and released;

16. This is the man who promised to arrest HH as soon as he ( ECL) handed over power to himself – today he is walking and jogging .

17. This is the man who failed to pay TAZAMA and Tazara workers their dues .

18. This is the man whose government lost social cash transfer money dubiously and only found it after a week in a ZANCO account , leading to withdrawal of funding by the UK ;

19. This is the man who failed to pay retirees their dues ;

20. This is the man who became an international embarrassment as he could not articulate or engage in any serious media interview;

21. This is the man who closed Indeni refinery and sent over 1500 workers into joblessness; it has been opened and workers are back yet he believes closing the company was good leadership;

22. ⁠This is the man whose by- elections were characterized by brazing mini machine guns in Sesheke ;

23. This is the man who ran a government of PF carders brandishing unregistered guns on the street ; he ran a failed state !

24. This is the man who did not allow any form of criticism and shut down media houses ;

25. This is the man who remained arrogant and did not take any advice either from international institutions or his associates.

Just by looking at him , it is clear that he is not okay and cannot reason properly. Today, he goes to Muchinga to ask people to vote for him with all these sins ; he needs medical attention indeed . He is agitating citizens for the ruins he caused . Once punished, let him not cry