2 COMMENTS

  1. I think it is too late for that.

    The useless UPND have now made him look like a Saint. Fortunately for ECL, he can point to the cost of living, kwacha, fuel etc. etc. as to how he was better than Hakainde. And this one party state Hakainde wants are not doing him favours. Just like his black belt in all things LGBT.

    • Indigo Tryol get out Satan iwe. Yout Lungu will never be a Republican President again iwe PF idiot. You always talk dirt about innocent HH idiot iwe. You PF criminal with no shame. Zambia is where it is today because of you PF criminals. Stupid idiot iwe we are ready for you Mambala. Zambia siyabamai.bako weka Stupid PF idiot.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here