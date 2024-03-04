EDGAR LUNGU SANCTIONED POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND BENEFITED FROM IT- SIKAILE SIKAILE

EDGAR LUNGU SANCTIONED POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND BENEFITED FROM IT

I have fought against the brutal administration of the PF under former President, my brother Edgar Lungu, throughout his seven-year rule. Those who know me now need to delve into this history. Despite that, I have more love for ECL than those who deceive him by not telling him the truth about how he was destroying Zambia. The Bible is clear: someone who loves you will speak the truth to you, not wait until you fall into a ditch.

I warned ECL several times that if he didn’t change, he would suffer consequences, but he didn’t listen. And now, where is he? He has lost the little respect he could have retired with and is busy mobilizing to come back.

ECL should apologize to the Zambian people for allowing his thugs to disrupt our nation’s peace, costing lives. When his thugs were stripping suspected opposition members, he watched and allowed it as head of state because even police officers were not protected from his thugs.

In 2012, during the youth day celebration at the freedom statue, Lungu’s thugs stripped a UPND youth in the presence of former Vice President Inonge Wina and various security officers who failed to intervene out of fear of being fired by ECL. They knew this behavior was sanctioned by State House.

No matter how bad things get, I give credit to HH for putting a stop to this nonsense. You may not see the sense in what HH has done as Zambians, but wait for another confused team of leaders to come through, and you’ll realize that at least you had someone who brought sanity. You want us to just forget about Zambians PF killed? They may not be my blood relatives but being a human being it pained me and it still hurts me especially that UPND government seem to have failed bringing all these criminals to book.

Bringing offenders to book, UPND, I give you 1/10. If you had escalated the cleaning of these criminal elements, Lungu and his minions would have been humbled, and they wouldn’t be insulting our collective intelligence as Zambians. After realizing that UPND has little interest in pursuing those who brutalized Zambians, they are back mocking you, using the freedom you created to advance their wishful return.

You cannot kill innocent citizens like chickens in the name of politics and expect us to forget about it. That is insane!

SIKAILE C.SIKAILE