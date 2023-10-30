Edgar Lungu says he has vacated Sunzu’s house govt was renting for him as former president

Lungu vacates Sunzu’s house

FATHER of the nation Edgar Lungu says he has vacated the house government was renting for him as former president.

This comes in the wake of Lungu’s return to active politics to battle Miles Sampa for the PF presidency.

After months of hide and seek over his political intentions, Lungu finally went public with his desire to return to politics.

In his return speech, Lungu declared himself PF president saying he would continue where he left off when he resigned after his massive electoral defeat in 2021.

This morning, Lungu went to the PF secretariat but was prevented entry by police after which he stormed Police Force headquarters to seek an explanation as to why he had been stopped.

After being told the Inspector General of Police was not available to see him, Lungu expressed his frustration, stating, “Meanwhile, I’m going to help my wife pack. We started packing yesterday,”

“We left that home. We didn’t even spend the night there. I hear they are organizing cadres to hound us out of the house. We have already packed, and we have left.”

Lungu said he wouldn’t be blackmailed by using the benefits as nothing would stop him from pursuing his political agenda.

“They think they can blackmail me by giving me crumbs and all these things. Ba bepelefye, I will seek my rights,” added Lungu.

Lungu also instructed Lubinda to convey to UPND cadres that he has already vacated the house government was renting for him as part of his retirement benefits.

Kalemba