Edgar Lungu Was A Careless Leader Who Allowed Thugs To Control Him- Sikaile Sikaile

By Sikaile Sikaile



ECL WAS A CARELESS LEADER WHO ALLOWED THUGS TO CONTROL HIM

If you love his works, go ahead and praise him every second. It is your democratic right. Why do you want to start threatening my life as if I have committed any crime? I have endured these threats, and some people went into hiding after 2021, thinking I was going to go after them.

I have no such time; I’m very busy. All I do is express my political rights by commenting on governance issues. Moreover, if ECL had a minute to listen to what I use to write, he would have been saved from some embarrassment he carries on his face today after listening misguided individuals. Please mind your own business, like I’m minding mine by focusing on ECL and PF criminal activities while in power.

If you believe he was a good man and accomplished wonders, that was your luck, and you can stand by his side. Moreover, coming from a career background focused on history, writing about him is crucial to remind every genuine Zambian of our roots, so they can compare what they have now to what they had two years ago. In development studies, history is fundamental.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE