Edgar Lungu’s political comeback A FLOP- Brebner Changala

FORMER republican president Edgar Lungu’s political comeback has not made an impact on the current Zambian political arena, civil and human rights activist Brebner Changala has said.

Mr. Changalatold The Scoop that Mr. Lungu’s return to active politics has only escalated inter party conflicts within the former rulingPatriotic Front (PF).

Recently, to the full-throated cheers of his supporters, Zambia’s sixth President announced that he was making a political comeback, after having retired from active politics in 2021 following a humiliating defeat in a presidential election.

Mr. Lungu ruled the country through the PF for seven years after taking over from late Michael Sata, who died in 2014 lost to President Hakainde Hichilema with over a million votes.

Commenting on Mr. Lungu’s return to active politics, civil and human rights activist Brebner Changala said, “it has no impact on the current Zambian political arena.”

“ECL’s comeback on the political arena has had no impact; the only thing we are seeing are increased divisions within the opposition PF,” Mr. Changala said.

He however said talking about Mr. Lungu’s political comeback was a sheer waste of time as the country had enough economic problems to attend to.

“What really is shocking to me is that there is so much talk around ECL. It is like ECL is making so much noise that we are wondering how this would help solve the existing economic challenges such as high cost of living, kwacha depreciation among others,” Mr. Changala said.

Mr. Changala urged the government to concentrate on fixing the economy rather than wasting its time on Mr. Lungu’s political comeback.

Meanwhile, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said those underrating the former ruling party would be shocked in 2026.

Speaking to The Scoop, Ms. Phiri claimed the New Dawn Administration would be shown an exit door during the 2026 general election.

“The UPND should concentrate on bettering the cost of living and not Edgar Lungu otherwise they will be shocked. We are ready to work with the opposition and UPND should be ready for us if the status call does not change,” Ms. Phiri said.

She added “Currently, people are quiet and it is not a good sign, you will hear them speak in 2026 if the country’s status does

-The Scoop Newspaper