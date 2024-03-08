EDGAR LUNGU’S UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE CHILUFYA TAYALI THWARTED FROM INFILTRATING THE UPND

It was clear from the onset that Chilufya Tayali was on a mission to infiltrate the UPND power structure as Mr Lungu’s undercover agent.

First, I was very worried that the UPND might fall for his antics. When they didn’t, I knew they were ready to govern.

As a party in power, the most important thing to protect is information. This was chilufya Tayali’s target.

Chilufya Tayali has characteristics of an extortionist (blackmailer). Give him access to classified information, and he will earn a living.

Mr Lungu loves him because of his lack of reasoning power and love for money. Smart politicians leak classified information to him, and he, without consideration, publishes. More often than not, he has published very sensitive information, most of which borders on crime.

This explains why he has so many cases in courts of law. Whenever he is fined, Mr Lungu, who sent probably pays. The case of a 20,000 fine.

Chilufya Tayali lives on gathering information from politicians and, with his loud voice get money from them to speak it out. This is why Mr Lungu loves him. With money, chilufya Tayali can walk through fire. He acts without the benefit of intellect.

Chilufya Tayali is a man who sticks to a man with money like a teak. The only way he would live Mr Lungu is only if the former president was to be bankrupt.

Mr Lungu has once again recalled Chilufya Tayali from his botched assignment for yet another mission.

Mr Lungu is facing resistance to lead UKA due to his poor performance at the 2021 election. Many of the members of this newly formed grouping are of the view that Mr Lungu is unsellable. Therefore, they want a new leader to lead UKA.

But Mr Lungu does not want to rally behind anyone else but himself. This is why Chilufya Tayali has been recalled from his mission of infiltrating the UPND to Lungu’s image building.

UKA members feel Mr Lungu’s defeat by a then opposition leader HH was too wide to be narrowed in 2 years. For this reason, chilufya Tayali has been reassaigned to try and convince UKA members that Mr Lungu actually won the election, but HH stole his votes.

With Mr Emmanuel Mwamba in the figures cookery dept available. Chilufya Tayali’s lack of logic and is driven by money. He has already embarked on this mission. The mission that will make Lungu look useless in the eyes of the public.

How could a then opposition leader manage to rig against a sitting present?

What a stupid narrative! Anyway, this is exactly what PF is good at. They have done this with the same chilufya Tayali for seven years in power. They trust that Mr. Tayali can still turn their fortunes around. Remember this is the guy who lied to Mr Lungu and the entire PF and their surrogates like Mrs Nawakwi that he had evidence of HH stealing a farm in Kalomo. We saw Tayali and the entire PF celebration of the possible conviction of HH before 2021 and in the end Tayali and the PF administration caused the deaths of Joseph and Nsama Nsama.

Mr Lungu, you sent Chilufya Tayali on a mission impossible to try and infiltrate UPND. This next ECZ mission is mission insanity. It will make Mr Lungu lose grip on UKA.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE