Education Under Socialist Party To Get A 25 Percent Budget Allocation- Fred M’membe

EDUCATION UNDER SP TO GET A 25 PERCENT BUDGET ALLOCATION

Our current higher education system in Zambia was inherited from the colonial period. And the nature of this education is not liberating and does not truly serve the complex present day needs of our people and growing population.

How do we explain the gaps between those who are graduating from university and the deepening poverty in our society? Is this higher education designed to serve the needs of our people and are we producing graduates that are equipped with skills to navigate the growing complex world? These are questions we need to address as a society.

Higher education is a very key component for our national development process that requires urgent attention. The students that get into universities and colleges are the best cream we have in terms of contributing to a well equipped and developed country. In this regard, we need a system change that favours and not blame our students. A system that centres on quality education that prepares graduates to change our country, Africa and the world.

As such, not only will the Socialist Party in Government ensure that university or higher education is free, but it will also build on and support processes and initiatives that are transforming our education sector to be in line with the needs of our people.

We need to invest heavily in this sector to ensure that we develop a student that can qualitatively contribute to job creation, innovation and research.

For this reason the Socialist Party will allocate 25 percent of the national budget to the education sector.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party