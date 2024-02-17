EGO AMONG OPPOSITION LEADERS WILL COST THEM IN 2026

The Candidates Comment

In life, it is very important to state things from their honest perspective. Politically, the opposition is not yet solid to wrestle power from UPND. The fact of the matter is, Hakainde Hichilema will not lose elections in 2026, if the status of the opposition remains as is.

There is this false notion that things are so bad that voters, the people will detest HH and automatically vote for anything, for anyone. The opposition is currently operating on false wavelengths. They assume, automatically, people will vote for them. But even if it was automatic, whom among them do the people vote for?

The opposition parties are scattered and fragmented such that they individually have nothing it takes to gather significant votes to win a presidential election. The only way they stand a chance is to unite and work as one unit. Secondly, they need to offer practical solutions to the things they want to have us believe the current administration of Hakainde has failed to do.

But look at them. Can Fred M’membe and his Socialist Party really pose a meaningful challenge to UPND, in their current state? How many people know Fred across the country? What mobilization activities have they done for them to claim popularity that is enough to win them power?

Look at Kelvin Fube Bwalya and his Zambia Must Prosper! How many voters have they attracted, to help them win elections?

How many people does Sean Tembo have, who can help him win elections against UPND?

These are honest questions that deserve honest answers. Of course, all these are small parties that are yet to mobilize necessary support systems and base to pose a meaningful challenge to Hakainde and UPND in 2026.

We are shocked that Fred can be issuing out threats to his fellow opposition leaders and parties. What does he have to tell the Zambian people about his fellow opposition, which he is hiding? If indeed there is something to expose these opposition leaders, why is he not doing so?

From where we stand, we believe it is a sense of self importance that has made Fred, Kelvin and Sean Tembo stay away from uniting for a common cause with other opposition parties and leaders. While they all have their fixed democratic rights to belong to any grouping or to stay away from such, the truth is their parties, individually and collectively, are too small for now, to pose any serious challenge in 2026.

The problem is that these can’t accept to be led by anyone. They would rather themselves become President than anyone else. This is why they can’t be in any alliance, which threatens their prospects of leading. Can Fred M’membe accept to be led? Of course , the answer is categorical no.