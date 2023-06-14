EIGHT COPPER QUEENS PLAYERS WERE SHORTLISTED FOR ZAF TRAINING.

Eight players from the Zambia women’s team have been selected by the Zambia Air Force for potential employment. The players, including Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke, Mary Mulenga, Hellen Mubanga, Mary Wilombe, Mary Banda, Fikile Xhosa, and Margret Belemu, have been shortlisted for training. Most of them currently play for Red Arrows, except for Chanda and Belemu, who have joined Madrid CFF and Shanghai Shenhua FC, respectively.

Chanda, Oseke, Banda, Mubanga, Wilombe, and Belemu are part of coach Bruce Mwape’s provisional list for the World Cup training camp in Germany, leading up to the tournament in Australia/New Zealand.