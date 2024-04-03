ELEPHANT KILLS TOURIST IN KAFUE NATIONAL PARKTourist killed by Elephant





Tourist killed by Elephant

Elephants can run at a sprint speed of up to 40 km/h and many misjudge their threats because of their size.

One will see them “pushing air at you” with their ears and with their chest or trunk or headshaking or bashing bushes around.

They are doing this because they perceive you as a threat or a nuisance and it is best to move away before it becomes a serious problem because they have already told you that they want a physical fight.

In this case, the guide had enough time to drive away safely but he didn’t.

A tourist has died in this incident in Kafue National Park from lufupa Lodge during a Safari tour.

Two were injured and evacuated to Lusaka.