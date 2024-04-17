Elon Musk’s Starlink set to cut off Ghana in global regulatory crackdown

Ghanaians who have signed up for Elon Musk’s Starlink, despite its unlicensed status in the country, are about to lose access to the satellite internet service from April 30.

This move affects not only Ghana but also other countries like Niger, Chad, Egypt, Angola, South Africa and Burkina Faso, where Starlink’s internet connection is currently unavailable according to the Starlink Availability Map as of 16th April 2024.

Starlink announced the impending disconnection in a communiqué, stating, “As we continue to receive regulatory approvals to turn on Availability Map, we would like to remind you that this is in violation of the Starlink Terms and starting April 30th, 2024, you will be unable to connect to the internet except to access your Starlink account where you can make updates to your account. This restriction does not apply in areas designated as ‘Available’ on the Starlink Availability Map.”

Ghana reportedly had Starlink service availability in Q4 2023. However, the current status on the availability map now reads, “Service date is unknown at this time.”

It is important to note that the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Ghana declared Starlink’s operations illegal on December 7th, 2023, citing the lack of a license and approval for its equipment.

The public was cautioned against purchasing Starlink’s equipment or services, and distributors were ordered to cease operations immediately.

However, in March 2024, there seemed to be a possibility of Starlink getting licensed in Ghana amidst widespread internet disruptions in West and Central Africa.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, mentioned in Parliament that “We have licensed satellite gateway air stations, landing rights, and satellite air station networks. One web has already been licensed. Starlink is in the process of being licensed, and other operators are being encouraged to land in Ghana.”

Despite this, nearly a month has passed with little information on the progress of Starlink’s licensing in Ghana. Currently, Starlink cannot confirm when its services will be available in the country, though they are “working as quickly as possible to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals from local governments globally.”

Starlink, a SpaceX initiative, aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, focusing on rural and remote areas previously without reliable connectivity.

The company is still seeking regulatory approvals to expand its services and encourages supporters to advocate for approval in their respective countries.

Below is the statement communicated by Starlink

STARLINK

The goal of Starlink is to provide reliable high-speed, low-latency internet to people all around the world, especially for those in rural and remote areas where internet connectivity has not been available, unreliable or too expensive.

To do so, we’re working as quickly as possible to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals from local governments globally to be allowed to offer Starlink services in as many places as possible.

As outlined in our Terms of Service, the availability of our Mobile Service Plans is contingent upon various factors, including regulatory approvals. If you are operating your Starlink Kit in an area other than areas designated as “Available” on the Starlink Availability Map, we would like to remind you that this is in violation of the Starlink Terms and starting April 30th, 2024, you will be unable to connect to the internet except to access your Starlink account where you can make updates to your account.

This restriction does not apply in areas designated as “Available” on the Starlink Availability Map

Additionally, the “Mobile – Regional” plans are intended for temporary travel and transit, not for permanent use in a location. If you have been using a “Mobile- Regional” plan for more than two months outside of the country in which you ordered Starlink, you must either see Support FAQs to change your account country or return to the country in which your service was ordered. Otherwise, your service will be restricted.

As we continue to receive regulatory approvals to turn on Starlink services in more countries, be sure to check out the Starlink Availability Mag to see where you can stay connected! Should you wish to advocate for Starlink to be approved in a given country, appropriate points of contact may be the local information, communications and technology regulator and/or ministry of communications. Depending on your intended use case, ministries of education, health or economy may also be relevant contacts.

You can read our Terms of Service for more details on our Mobile service plans. Please contact Support if you have additional questions.

The Starlink team