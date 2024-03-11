French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about untrue rumors that his wife was born as a man. He said the rumors are not true and were made up.

Macron talked at an event for International Women’s Day on Friday. He was upset and annoyed by people always talking about his wife, Brigitte Macron, who is 70 years old and whom he married in 2007.

He said the bad part is the fake information and made-up stories. People start to believe in what they say and bother you, even in private moments.

He said that men often attack women online, and his wife was a victim of this.

In 2021, people started talking about Ms Macron on a far-right website. Then, conspiracy theorists spread the rumors.

Two women, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, started the rumors. Amandine is 52 years old and says she can predict the future. Natacha is 48 and says she works as a journalist.

Both were in a long YouTube video in December 2021 where they said that Brigitte used to be a boy named Jean-Michel Trogneux when she was born in 1953.

However, this is actually the name of Brigitte’s brother. Before she got married for the first time, Ms. Macron was called Brigitte Trogneux.

The couple said that Brigitte’s first husband, André-Louis Auzière, never existed before he died in 2020 at the age of 68.

Ms Macron sued the two women for saying bad things about her. They were given small fines, but then the fines were made even smaller after they asked for it to be changed.

The people on trial said they were scared of the government and that very important people in Paris were trying to keep a big secret hidden.

At first, a judge in Lisieux, Normandy, gave both women a fine of about £1,700 each. But later, Roy’s fine was lowered to about £850 after an appeal, and Rey had £1,300 of her £1,700 fine put on hold, so she only had to pay £400.

At first, Ray and Roy were accused of invading someone’s privacy and using their image without permission. But in the end, they were sued for saying something false and damaging about someone.

Frédéric Pichon, the lawyer defending Rey, said she looked into Ms Macron’s background with good intentions and following the rules that permit people to express themselves freely.

He was very upset that his client was put in jail by the police two times during the case. He said, “I am surprised by how much the authorities are trying to quiet her down. ”

Mrs Macron was targeted with transphobic rumours by the far-right in 2022, while the President was trying to get re-elected.

Different groups like the Yellow Vests and people against Covid vaccines all made claims to criticize Mr Macron.

The video made by Rey and Roy is not on YouTube anymore.

The strange case details were brought back up recently after Ms Macron’s daughter talked about the accusations for the first time.

In an interview with Paris Match magazine, Tiphaine Auzière, who is 40 years old, said that she is worried about how society is behaving when she hears rumors on social media about her mother being a man.

Ms AuziÃ¨re talked about feeling hurt when she found out at 10 years old that her mom, who was a teacher, was dating teenager Emmanuel Macron.

The future politician was only 15 years old when he started dating a woman named Brigitte AuziÃ¨re. She was 40 and married with three kids. She was also a drama teacher at a high school in northern France.