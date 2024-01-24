Emmanuel Mwamba , This Is Destined For DRC And Malawi Not Zambian Market To Avoid Price Distortions On The Zambian Market -Mark Simuuwe

EMMANUEL MWAMBA , THIS IS DESTINED FOR DRC AND MALAWI NOT ZAMBIAN MARKET TO AVOID PRICE DISTORTIONS ON THE ZAMBIAN MARKET -ZAMBIA SIGNED FOR SUPPY OF MEALIE MEAL WITH DRC.

By Mark Simuuwe

Emmanuel Mwamba , it is not yet harvesting time in Zambia , wake up !

This is going to DRC and Malawi to avoid price distortions in Zambia and it will be marked specifically, “red”.

ZNS is a vehicle for producing mealie meal for the agreement signed between DRC and Zambia. ZNS also planted maize , whose first harvest of winter dried maize hits FRA next month way before our traditional harvest in Zambia begins , in addition to what they going to be buying from citizens through FRA for the local market .

When citizens produce maize based on this planting season especially those who signed an offtake agreement with FRA , part of the maize is going for the local market , and the other for finishing into mealie meal for the foreign market.

To prevent citizens from swimming in your propaganda; be reminded that citizens who planted this season following the natural rain season have not yet started harvesting for sell to FRA – so to claim cheating in pumper harvest is propaganda .

It is still rain season . In the meantime , we have a standing agreement and for us it is an opportunity in DRC where they want mealie meal even now . So to avoid exporting what citizens are eating , Government has engaged other sources for the supply into DRC in the meantime, without which the focus will be on the little maize citizens have today .

ZNS is also signing agreements with some milling companies, in addition to their milling companies for the DRC market . The DRC market needs 1million tons.

DRC last year deposited an advance of about $15million into Zambia for this purpose of supplying mealie meal into their country.

Comrade Emmanuel , it is not harmful to ask than always publishing propaganda. I am glad you are not a teacher or lecturer; students could have been getting lies everyday .