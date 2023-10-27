EMMULATE MAGANDE – HH

October-27th, 2023

LUSAKA- PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians, especially young people to emulate late former Minister of Finance N’gandu Magande’s legacy of hardwork.

President Hichilema said a good life can only be guaranteed through hard work which he said cannot be substituted by shortcuts as demonstrated by the late Dr Magande.

He was speaking at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka this morning during the funeral service of Dr. Magande.

The Head of State also described Dr. Magande a skilled and diligent professional.

And in her tribute read for for her by first counsin, Dr. Namonze Mundende to the late husband, Mrs. Joyce Magande said she was married to Dr. Magande more than 50-years ago.

She also described her late husband as a hardworking and generous man.

And late Dr. Magande’s children have described their late father as humble and wise man of global repute.

Meanwhile, Major Kennedy Mizinga of the Salvation Army said in his sermon that people must do their best when they have the opportunity and add value to whatever they do while still alive.

Dr. Magande, was a Zambian politician and economist.

He served as the Minister of Finance and National Planning of the Republic of Zambia from 2003 to 2008.

He also served as a Member of Parliament for Chilanga Constituency from 2006 until 2010 and the Chairman of the MMD Party Committee on Economy and Finance.

Dr. Magande was born July 5, 1947, in Namaila, in the Mazabuka district of the Southern Province in Zambia.