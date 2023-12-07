ENSURE THAT MUKULA THIEVES ARE CAGED- HON KAFWAYA.

…..as he laments that Government is ‘Ndwiiiiii’ amid the free falling of the Kwacha.

Lusaka…….Wednesday, December 6. 2023 (Smart Eagles).

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has implored Authorities to ensure that thieves stealing the Country’s resources are rounded up.

This follows the recent expose where a truck carrying Mukula Logs believed to have been earmarked for Zimbabwe overturned.

The accident happened few days after the Police Check Points countrywide had been removed from the Roads.

And Hon Kafwaya has demanded the disclosure of identities of thieves involved in the illegal dealings of the mentioned Mukula incident.

He said Zambia is going to be in serious problems if mukula continues being stollen.

Hon Kafwaya said the alleged theft in the current Government must be put to an end.

“I am waiting to see who the thieves are, what you are going to hear is that it is PF. Ba UPND muli ba kawalala, you can’t destroy the country in this fashion I think it is too much,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said it is sad that the recent stealing of resources is happening when the Kwacha is drastically losing its value against Major Convertible Currencies.

He said the Government is “NDWIII” (IDLE) when the Kwacha is over K24 to the dollar.

Hon Kafwaya said the dollar being at over K24 means the people will have difficulties accessing the basic needs.