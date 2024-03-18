Envoy Lazarous Kapambwe good for Zambia´s international relations says Anthony Mukwita

President Hakainde Hichilema made a good choice in tapping Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe as ´Special Envoy to the President´ in the newly created position at State House said Ambassador Anthony Mukwita on the current affairs programme The Analysis on Sunday.

Mr. Mukwita said if the President had an earlier stroke of inspiration, he might as well have nominated the long serving diplomat as a legislator and filled up with the vacant ministry of foreign affairs with Mr Kapambwe given his massive experience.

“Often we get criticism that we do not commend the President much as he executes his duties on The Analysis but on this appointment of Ambassador Kapambwe as Special Envoy,” Ambassador Mukwita said, “President Hichilema needs to be commended for choosing the right man for the job given his immense rich experience in international relations.”

The newly appointed special envoy (Kapambwe) has international relations experience spanning from the first post-independence government of Zambia under President Kenneth Kaunda running now up to the seventh President of Zambia Mr Hichilema, with long stints at the Africa Union and the United Nations.

Mr. Mr Kapambwe has also served as Ambassador of Zambia to the United States of America before his subsequent recall last year.

On the same programme, KBNTV panellist and CEO pastor Kennedy Mambwe said the best credential envoy Kapambwe perhaps has is that of being “non-partisan” as demonstrated through his work in all administrations of Zambia from Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr. Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, HE Edgar Lungu and now President Hichilema.

Pastor Mambwe appealed to some UPND cadres to desist from calling for Ambassador Kapambwe´s position to be withdrawn on account that he could be partisan because clearly ´he is not´ according to his work history.

Envoy Kapambwe´s new role at State House that has not been fully defined publicly could help fill the void that was created at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the resignation of Mr Stanely Kakubo.

Ambassador Mukwita said the ministry is crucial for Zambia´s international relations and must not be lefty ´yawning ‘or vacant for more than necessary since last October.

Meanwhile former foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba who is also Citizens First president has hailed Mr Kapambwe´s appointment calling him a “very accomplished and illustrious son of Zambia.”

Source: The Analysis, KBNTV