EU HANDS OVER ELECTION REPORT

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Mulambo Haimbe says the government will continue to seek European Union (EU) support in various electoral reforms.

Mr Haimbe says the EU has had a long-standing relationship with Zambia regarding the electoral observer missions which date back to 2001.

Speaking when the EU delegation handed over a final report of the EU election follow up mission, Mr Haimbe, who is also Minister of Justice, charged that there is a need for electoral reforms and cooperation with the EU before the 2026 elections.

ZANIS reports that Mr Haimbe has also emphasised the need to put in place electoral reforms by mid- 2025 in order to address various electoral issues in Zambia.

He thanked the EU for its continued support in the electoral observer mission in Zambia and looks forward to continued cooperation on key priorities areas.

And European Union Ambassador to Zambia Karolina Stasiak disclosed that the report being presented started in January 2024 and was spearheaded by Maria Elena, a member of the European Parliament.

Ms Stasiak said the report is independently done by experts conforming to international standards and does not represent the views of the delegation of the European Union.

Ms Stasiak said she had the opportunity to meet with a number of stakeholders such as the electoral commission, political parties including President Hakainde Hichilema to take stock of the implementation of the recommendations that the EU observation mission formulated in 2021.

She indicated that the report will be handed over to different stakeholders in Zambia and others that Ms. Arena met to discuss the progress made in electoral reforms, and what needs to be done before the 2026 elections to enhance the electoral process in the long term.

She said the report notes the progress in the adoption of the Access to Information Act and removal of the criminal defamation of the President from the penal code.

Ms Stasiak has commended the efforts that the government has made in other fields to adopt long term strategic reforms.