Ex-gassing suspect has sued the State demanding over US$2million compensation for malicious prosecution

ONE of the men who was jointly charged with Zumani Zimba over gassing allegations has sued the State demanding over US$2million compensation for malicious prosecution.

Marlone Banda, a businessman, is seeking special US$2million compensation for loss of business while he was being maliciously prosecuted by the State over gassing allegations which rocked the country around 2020.

Mr Banda, who is also Masiye Petroleum Products Limited chief executive officer further wants the Lusaka High to order the State to pay him K2million spent on obtaining a stand by letter of credit and another K2.3million from the failure to settle a loan from Madison Finance Company.

This is not all.

The plaintiff also seeks payment of K10million for the failure to settle a payment for diesel supplied to him by Kacholola systems when he was wrongfully incarcerated.

Mr Banda, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, submits that he was at the material times a businessman carrying out various businesses like procurement and transportation oil related business in Zambia.

But on May 30, 2023, he was formally jointly charged together with former State House political adviser Zumani Zimba, Given Phiri and Potiphar Gwai, over alleged possession of terrorism articles, a non-bailable offence.

He says the charge was only given to the plaintiff after being kept I police custody for over a month, without any reason being advanced to him whatsoever.

He submits that the Zambia Police Service, despite having no proof, whatsoever, went ahead and proceeded to prosecute him and caused him harm.

“The Haigh Court on December 1,2023, acquitted the plaintiff on the basis that he did not commit the alleged offence.

“The actions of the defendant and its agent were wrongful and amounted to malicious prosecution,” Mr Banda submits.

He complains that he continues to suffer loss and damages due to the actions of Zambia Police as his businesses have not recovered from the financial loss it sustained during the period of incarceration.

