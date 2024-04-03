Ex-postmaster General Macpherson Chanda Denied Bail

EX-POSTMASTER GENERAL CHANDA DENIED BAIL

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has refused to grant bail pending hearing of an appeal by jailed former postmaster general MacPherson Chanda and two others.

The court refused to give bail to Mr Chanda and the other convicts because the applicants did not provide any exceptional circumstances for the court to grant their plea.

“We find that this is not a proper case in which this court can exercise its discretion to grant the application as there are no exceptional circumstances adduced to warrant the grant of bail pending appeal,” the ruling by judges Pixie Yangailo, Anne Malata-Ononuju and Vincent Siloka reads in part.

The court also based its refusal to grant bail on the fact that chances of the appeal against the two-year jail term imposed on the convicts succeeding are slim.

