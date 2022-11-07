EXAMINATION COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA NULLIFIES 2021 GRADE 12 RESULTS FOR 612 PUPILS

By Marcus Brian Sakubita

The Examination Council of Zambia has nullified 2021 Grade 12 results for 612 Kaoma pupils from different schools for allegedly engaging in examination malpractice.

Meanwhile the affected Pupils have appealed to the Examination Council of Zambia to rescind its decision stating that there is no evidence to show that all the 612 pupils took part in the alleged malpractice.

Speaking to Diamond News during a peaceful demonstration held in Kaoma’s Chilombo area, one of the affected school leavers Dorcas Mbangu wonders why the council has nullified the results after having declared them malpractice free.

She has challenged the council to establish concrete evidence to prove that all the 612 pupils were involved in examination malpractice.

She further adds that government should look into the plight of the affected children as soon as possible to avoid sending them into the streets as frustrated youths.

And some parents have appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in matter and ensure that the affected children are given their results.

However, efforts to get a comment from Kaoma District Education Board Secretary George Naonge failed as his mobile phone went unanswered during press time.