Faith Musonda Is A Sidechick- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali



WITH THIS BEAUTY ALL SHE NEEDS IS TO MEET A RICH MAN AND MILLIONS OF DOLLARS WILL FLOW IN

You can’t say that, since you have not told us where you got the money, then it’s a crime, what if she is a sidechick.

THE PROBLEM IS THAT HH IS TOO STINGY TO GIVE MONEY, SO HE THINKS BONSE TULI BAKASO, THERE ARE MEN WHO GIVE LADIES MONEY, JOKES ASIDE.

This Faith Musonda has never worked in Govt so whatever money can’t be said to have come from Zambians.

If she dated a guy working for Govt, we should first arrest that person then go to Faith. You can’t start from Faith, begin where the crime was, if any.

It’s also unreasonable to ask Faith to disclose, nga apwisha ifyupo fyabene? Who knows the man could be married.

AND IT IS NOT A CRIME TO BE A SIDECHICK

So, grabbing things in the manner they did from Charity Katanga is nonsensical, which can only be supported by indoctrinated people thinking like they will get a cut.

