FAKE DOCTOR JAILED 3 YEARS AFTER WOMAN LOSES ARM

A SELF-PROCLAIMED doctor has been jailed three years for injecting a 31-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chazanga Township with a contraceptive in the arm, which was later amputated after being infected.

But the victim, Nancy Musonda, is not happy with the verdict, which she has deemed too lenient considering that she had never been compensated for her permanent injury.

Shadrick Ng’andu, 58, was charged with maliciously administering poison with intent to harm.

On August 12, 2022, Ng’andu allegedly administered a noxious drug on Ms Musonda, causing her grievous bodily harm.

During trial, the victim narrated amid sobs how she experienced pain in her arm, which was later amputated after the accused injected her with a contraceptive worth K20 which she bought from him.

Ms Musonda also narrated to magistrate Crispin Hampungani that after the ‘doctor’ injected her, the sideeffects of the drug caused her child to suffer diarrhoea after being breastfed.

Passing judgment yesterday, magistrate Hampungani found that through trial, the accused admitted injecting the victim, except that it was done at the victim’s will.

“Losing a limb or arm as a result of an accused’s actions, intentionally or not, amounts squarely to grievous harm,” Mr Hampungani said when handing out the three-year jail term.

“The evidence on record proves grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 229 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia squarely and fails to [prove] malicious administration of noxious poison contrary to section 231 of the Penal Code.

Daily Mail