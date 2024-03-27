Family seeks to exhume Mbongeni Ngema’s body for reburial at eMfana

The family of legendary South African film producer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema is reportedly going going to court, as they seek to get an order that will allow them to rebury him at what they believe is a place of his choosing.

Ngema’s family is reportedly at odds with his disputed legal wife, Mpumelelo Gumede, at whose behest he was buried at Chesterville Heroes’ Acre in Red Hill Cemetery, Durban, on 5 January.

The Stimela Sase Zola hitmaker was involved in an accident while returning from a funeral in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 27 December.

Ngema’s family have reportedly decided to embark on legal action after they received Ngema’s marriage certificate from the Department of Home Affairs, which states that he died single, therefore leaving them not beholden to the wishes of Gumede.

The family is allegedly supported by his customary wife, Yolanda “Wanda” Moncho, who was three months pregnant when the musician passed away.

Moncho and Ngema’s family have asked his lawyer, Advocate Christopher Shaba-ngu, to initiate a legal process to exhume Ngema’s remains so they could rebuty them at eMafana, next to his kin.

When contacted for comment, Shabangu told Sunday World that he could not discuss the matter yet.

“It is premature for me to talk about this matter, therefore I cannot comment at the moment,” he said.