Fans comfort boxer Francis Ngannou after death of son

Fans and fellow fighters have sent condolences to Cameroonian-French boxer and mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou after he announced the death of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

The former UFC champion posted on X and Instagram on Monday night: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone.

“My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

Irish fighter Conor McGregor was among those who comforted Ngannou, writing on X: “I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again”.

Fans have also applauded Ngannou for showing bravery and vulnerability by openly asking for help.

“Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this,” he said.

Ngannou, 37, left Cameroon for France in 2012. He achieved global stardom in mixed martial arts (MMA) before making the transition to boxing.