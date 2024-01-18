FANS UNHAPPY WITH CHIPOLOPOLO PERFORMANCE

SOME soccer fans in Monze District have expressed discomfort in the performance of the Zambia National Football Team in their Africa Cup of Nations-AFCON opener against the DR Congo played Wednesday evening.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw, with Zambia opening the scoring in the 23rd minute through a lobbed shot over the keeper after the goal minder had left his goal to clear an attack from Patson Daka, with the latter assisting Kings Kangwa through a quick throw-in.

Congo, however, equalized four minutes latter through Brentford forward, Yoane Wissa.

One of supporters, Evaristo Chanda, feels Zambia’s starting lineup and formation was not the strongest the Coach could have picked.

Chanda hopes that in the next game against Tanzania, the Coach will work on the mistakes.

Another supporter, Mazila Auden, has applauded the display by veteran player, Stophila Sunzu and the goalkeeper. Lawrence Mulenga.

Mazila says there is need to work on the midfield.

Earlier, Morrocco beat Tanzania 3-0 to place them top of Group H.

