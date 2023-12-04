FASHION SAKALA’S EX – GIRL FRIEND SUFFERS LEGAL SET BACK

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed a case in which footballer Fashion Sakala’s ex-girlfriend Linnety Kaoma sued the footballer seeking among other reliefs an interim injunction to stop him from invading her privacy or threatening to circulate obscene content of her.

The court has dismissed the matter for non- service.

Recently, Ms. Kaoma had informed the court that it is practically impossible to serve the legal documents to the footballer who had relocated from his oversees address previously known.

Arising from that, the court had granted her an application to file the said legal documents by way of substituted service in a newspaper of wide circulation.

And in November, 2023, Ms. Kaoma says she successfully filed the legal documents to Mr. Sakala in Kitwe but the court issued an order that there is no proof of service on the footballer.

Diamond TV