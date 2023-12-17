Fat Joe Doesn’t Want His Kids To Be Rappers

Fat Joe says he’s warned his children against pursuing a career in hip-hop. He explained why he wants them to look elsewhere for their futures during an appearance at the United Masters x Earn Your Leisure panel at Art Basel in Miami, last week.

“I tell my daughter all the time, she ain’t with it and she ain’t listening to me, but I tell her all the time,” Joe revealed. “She be like, ‘what you want me to be, Dad?’ and I be like, ‘An accountant.’ And she’s like, ‘Why?’ I say, ‘I don’t want us to get robbed no more. I don’t want you to get robbed.’ Because if I die, I’m leaving her some sh*t.”

Fat Joe Gives Out Food On Thanksgiving

Later, Joe brought up his son, who has already voiced a desire to focus on his rap career. “You know my son, he’s trying to be a rapper. He’s aight,” Joe joked. “I said, ‘Listen, if [any of your uncles] tells you that you’re going to be a big rapper when I die and takes your money to make an album, they’re full of shit. Keep the money, buy a business, do something. Do not take the money I leave you to be a rapper. That’s not for you.’”

Fat Joe Warns His Kids Against Rapping

While he doesn’t want his son to pursue a career in rap, Joe has been awfully supportive of his children over the years. In honor of World Autism Day, last April, Joe rocked an all-blue outfit and wrote on Instagram: “Joey is my heart, my king, my everything. Our kids are our biggest blessings. Today I wear Autism blue in honor of our kids and all the families around the world dealing with special needs family members. God makes no mistakes I pray everyday for everyone and I hope you keep us in your prayers.”