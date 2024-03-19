FATHER BÙRNS SON’S HOUSE OVER RELISH

A 22-year-old man of Mambova Village in Sekute Chiefdom, Kazungula, reportedly had his grass-thatched house set ablaze by his father for failure to provide him with relish.

Luka Simasiku reported the occurrence to Police on March 18, 2024, identifying his father as Milimo Simasiku, who was in the company of his wife only identified as Josephine.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, notes that on March 17, 2024, around 19:00 hours, the suspect went to the son’s house to ask for relish.

Daka says the son responded by telling him that there was no relish but only fresh milk which he had taken with his family.

The response from the son appeared not to settle well with the father who left in anger and around 23:00 hours in the same night, the suspect went back to the complainant’s house.

The suspect was reportedly shouting whilst holding a Spear, stating that he was going to teach his son a lesson because he was not helping him in anyway.

Daka notes that few minutes later, the complainant heard the suspect telling his wife that she was delaying and suddenly, the son’s house started burning from the corners outside.

He narrates that when the son saw that the house was on fire, he escaped from therein together with his family members, but the entire structure and household property were gutted to ashes, with the monetary value of the damage yet to be ascertained.

Daka says Police Officers who visited the crime scene verified the matter as reported, however stating that no arrest was made because both suspects are still at large.