Father Frank Bwalya appointed as Director General of UPND Presidential Campaign media team

Frank Bwalya appointed as DG Presidential Campaign media team

SUNDAY, 10th March, 2024—Former Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed as Director General of the National Media Committee of the UPND Presidential Support Programme.



Mr Bwalya in his notice has informed the media “that going forward, you may quote me as Director General of the UPND National Media Committee of the Presidential Support Programme.



“It will also be correct to quote me as Head of the UPND National Media Committee under the Presidential Support Programme. Please note that the Presidential Support Programme is called the Presidential Campaign Team during national elections.” He says.



Mr Bwalya who also served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand says his contact details remain the same and wishes a strong professional relationship with the media from strength to strength.

“I will continue to count on your professional support in my new role.” he says.

