Father Frank Bwalya, Patrick Samwimbila and Cosmas Chileshe have joined UPND

By Virginia Chilongo

Former Patriotic Front Members, Patrick Samwimbila and Frank Bwalya have defected to the UPND.

Mr. Samwimbila stood on the PF ticket for Munali constituency in 2021 and is former National Arts Council of Zambia Board Chairperson.

Mr. Bwalya is former PF spokesperson and former High Commissioner to Australia.

He is defecting from the Socialist Party