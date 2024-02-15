Father Frank Bwalya, Patrick Samwimbila and Cosmas Chileshe have joined UPND

By Virginia Chilongo
Former Patriotic Front Members, Patrick Samwimbila and Frank Bwalya have defected to the UPND.
Mr. Samwimbila stood on the PF ticket for Munali constituency in 2021 and is former National Arts Council of Zambia Board Chairperson.
Mr. Bwalya is former PF spokesperson and former High Commissioner to Australia.
He is defecting from the Socialist Party
Njala yabanyokola
Is it a genuine move really. I don’t trust this politicians. Maybe he has also been hired to indirectly come and decampany HH like Kambwili did to ECL
Hired by whom?
What kind of instability in Father Bwalya’s life is this? From PF to Socialisy Party and now to UPND. A priest who wants to associate with the powerful and the rich.
I think it’s better to side with the rich than gassers of their own citizens, thugs and looters of the treasury. It also better than being aligned with parties with an LGBTQ agenda
Politics of the belly. They will even defect to whoever forms government after upnd.
At your own peril.
There are no permanent friends and enemies in politics, your worst enemy today can be your best friend tomorrow. And the other way, your best friend today can be your worst enemy tomorrow. As at now, anyone in his/her normal thinking mind knows that UPND with HH at its helm is best party in the country. Father Bwalya has tasted many of these parties and he knows what he is doing. We all have only one life to live on this earth, so why waste your time on a none runner bus when the runner one is there. In politics, you just need courage, determination, taking right decisions at the right time, I wouldn’t be surprised if people like Wynter Kabimba joined the ruling party because there is nothing they are doing in a none runner and stationary bus. We all need to combine our efforts, work together and unite to develop our country.
Let M’membe, Mwamba, Mundubile, Nakachinda, Given Lubinda, Nawakwi and others continue making noise while UPND keeps on growing and developing the nation, we have the right leader at the top. Already the people in Mwansabombwe by election, people have spoken causing diarrheoa to the haters some may end up being admitted to the Cholera centre. Thank you, thank you, the people of Mwansabombwe, you have really put the haters to shame. While they are busy saying HH should not be given the second term, you the people are saying the opposite, HH will be allowed to proceed to second term. This is just the beginning, as we draw near the 2026 general elections, many more new comers are expected and some of these Ukwa parties will be nashala neka parties.
Better than forming one man party and joining with united kwacha alliance.