Father of the nation Edgar Lungu congratulates HH on debt restructuring, wishes Zambia the best of luck

Lungu congratulates HH on debt restructuring, wishes Zambia the best of luck

By Phanuel Sampa.

Former President Edgar Lungu has expressed his profound satisfaction with the recently concluded debt restructuring process and has wished his successor, President Hichilema, the best of luck.

Impeccable sources within the government and the PF faction he leads have confirmed that the former President expressed his happiness at a Central Committee meeting held yesterday. He advised skeptics to recognize and appreciate success, even when it is achieved by an opponent.

This rare gesture of acknowledgment by a leader who led the country into a debt crisis may be opposed by hardliners within his faction and his alliance peers who have opposed President Hakainde Hichilema at every turn.

It remains to be seen whether Lungu’s act will be interpreted as a softening of his intense dislike for a successor to whom he lost power, and whom he has vowed to oust in the 2026 elections.