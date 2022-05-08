FAZ ANNOUNCES K230 MILLION BUDGET

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced a K230 million budget for the year 2022.

And AMG Global has passed the FAZ books of accounts during a report from the auditors.

Presenting the budget Head of Finance Owens Buntele said the projected expenditure for 2022 was K214 million.

Buntele said the bulk of the support will come from FIFA who would provide 21% of the support while the KoPa brand would provide the next discernible source of income.

He said FAZ targeted to raise K48 million from KoPa merchandise sales that hopefully could capture one percent of the Zambian population.

The other support was expected to come from sponsors like SuperSport, MTN, ABSA, TopStar and UEFA.

Buntele revealed that the projected surplus would be K1.3 million.

He also announced that FAZ would aggressively pursue other income generation avenues in the next financial year.

Part of the targeted areas of expenditure are 22% for infrastructure, 15% lower leagues, 11% Zambia Premier League and 10% senior men’s national team.