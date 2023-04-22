FAZ COUNCILORS MEETING FOR AGM THIS SATURDAY

Football administrators are preparing to gather for the 2023 Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) annual general meeting set for this Saturday at the Government Complex in Lusaka.

Ahead of the meeting, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says he is expecting a progressive discourse.

“We are looking forward to a very progressive discourse with the football family and pray that our game emerges stronger.

I am also delighted that FAZ under my watch has kept with the strict tradition of furnishing delegates with the requisite documents way ahead of time concerning the provisions of the constitution,” Kamanga stated.

Konkola Mine Police President Gideon Mwenya said FAZ delegates should re-look at the football calendar that is stretching to the rainy season in which some league matches are being disrupted.

Mwenya said there is also a need to discuss the promises the current FAZ executive committee made of supporting lower division and women clubs.

“In the lower divisions, we have made so many promises that need to be fulfilled to support developmental football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mufulira football administrator Damiano Mutale said FAZ delegates should hold the executive to account over the questionable manner in which the rehabilitation of provincial stadiums is progressing.

“They should discuss the renovation of provincial stadia; let the delegates ask where the money from FIFA has gone because we have not seen any progress in the rehabilitation of the stadia. We are told FIFA has released three-quarters of the money for the project that is not progressing. Delegates should ask where the money has gone,” Mutale said.

Mutale, the owner of Damiano Academy, said there is also a need to tackle the poor performance of Zambian clubs in CAF games.

Below are the photos of the only completed stadium { Chipata Dk Stadium} from the four stadiums that received FIFA funding.

📸TGTGRAFix