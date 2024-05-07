Press statement

(For Immediate release)

FAZ Eastern Province

06/05/2024

FAZ EASTERN PROVINCE CLINCH THE K700,000 CUP COMPETITION WITH SUPPORT FROM SAUDI ARABIA BASED CHIPOLOPOLO STRIKER FASHION SAKALA.

Eastern province FAZ chairperson Chrispin Kamuna has revealed in an interview with FAZ press.

“I wish to take this opportunity to indicate to the Eastern province football family that we have received very good news. This news comes as a way of support to host our provincial tournament,the support is in the tune of K700,000 which will come from Fashion Sakala. Because of this support,we will proceed to call the tournament Fashion Sakala tournament” Kamuna says.

The Provincial FAZ chief who’s also executive committee member says the details of how the said money will be shared to participants in terms of teams that will participate will follow in due course.

Kamuna explained that the association commends Fashion Sakala’s gesture of ploughing back to the province where his football career began.

“We’re very excited & this is what we’ve been crying for as an executive that we need to create synergies with people who can support us to develop the game. Its nice to note that the support is coming from our own, A person whom we’ve nurtured & has grown to a level where he’s a world class player. So him agreeing to give back to the community where he came from can only be commended. So I take this opportunity to confirm that the Fashion Sakala tournament in partnership with FAZ is on in the tune of 700,000 Zambian kwacha” Kamuna says.

Issued by:

Maybin Mboola W.T

Communications officer

FAZ Eastern province